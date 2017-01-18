What Would Happen If Regina George Joined High School Musical? The Internet Has an Answer for That

Life's unanswered questions are innumerable. Is there society outside of our planet? What happens when you die? How many licks does it actually take? What if Regina George were a cast member of High School Musical?

Luckily, not all of life's big questions remain unanswered.

Today's major revelation comes by way of a YouTuber, Elle Mills, who is doing the Lord's work. She herself felt that nagging wonder, why couldn't Regina be a Wildcat? And unlike the rest of society who merely sit around debating life outside of our solar system, she got up off her butt and did something about it. She created a mash-up video; and what a mash-up it is.