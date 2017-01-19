Sundance Film Festival 2017: The Insider's Party Guide

Alright, people, it's that time of year again—time to get out your snow threads (and your liver) ready for what's bound to be another epic Sundance Film Festival.

But while technically it's the films that bring us to Park City, Utah, year after year, we wouldn't want you to miss all of the celeb-packed parties either! We'd call them hot spots, but...even with all the A-listers, it's gonna be freezing!

Friday, Jan. 20th

4 p.m.: SundanceTV & The Hollywood Reporter Kickoff Party

Celebs: Robert Redford

7 p.m.: Maven Pictures with Stella Artois celebrate Novitiate

Celebs: Dianna Agron, Margaret Qualley, Julianne Nicholson, Morgan Saylor, Maddie Hasson, Liana Liberato, Rebecca Dayan, Eline Powell, Chelsea Lopez

8 p.m.: ChefDance Dinner Series with chef Shawn McClain

9 p.m.: Chase Sapphire Hosts The Big Sick Premiere Party

Celebs: Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Ray Romano