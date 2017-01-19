Sundance Film Festival 2017: The Insider's Party Guide

  • By
  • &

by Sara Kitnick |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Priyanka Chopra

The Big Picture

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Details Paris Robbery Experience to Police: Report

Yara Shahidi

Black-ish Spinoff in the Works at ABC: Which Character Is Getting Their Own Show?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sundance, Atmosphere

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Alright, people, it's that time of year again—time to get out your snow threads (and your liver) ready for what's bound to be another epic Sundance Film Festival.

But while technically it's the films that bring us to Park City, Utah, year after year, we wouldn't want you to miss all of the celeb-packed parties either! We'd call them hot spots, but...even with all the A-listers, it's gonna be freezing!

Friday, Jan. 20th

4 p.m.: SundanceTV & The Hollywood Reporter Kickoff Party

Celebs: Robert Redford

5:30 p.m: Acura Studio hosts Landline reception 

Celebs: Jenny Slate, Jay Duplass, Finn Wittrock, John Turturro, Abby Quinn

7 p.m.: Maven Pictures with Stella Artois celebrate Novitiate

Celebs:  Dianna AgronMargaret Qualley, Julianne Nicholson, Morgan Saylor, Maddie Hasson, Liana Liberato, Rebecca Dayan, Eline Powell, Chelsea Lopez

8 p.m.: ChefDance Dinner Series with chef Shawn McClain

9 p.m.: Chase Sapphire Hosts The Big Sick Premiere Party

Celebs: Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Ray Romano

Photos

Sundance Film Festival 2017: 17 Movies Everyone Is Already Talking About

10 p.m.: J. Crew, Vulture and New York Magazine host The Official Person to Person After Party at Rock & Reilly's

Celebs: Abbi Jacobson, Tavi Gevinson, Philip Baker Hall, Bene Coopersmith, George Sample III

11 p.m.: Star Thrower Entertainment and 141 Entertainment with Stella Artois celebrate Ingrid Goes West

Celebs: Aubrey Plaza, Matt Spicer, Jared Ian Goldman, Lizzie O'Shea

11 p.m.: TAO Park City Presented by Tequila Don Julio at the Yard with DJ sets by Vice and Equal

Photos

How to Dress for Sundance

Saturday, January 21st

4 p.m.: NYLON x Dream Hollywood Apres Ski

Celebs: We're not allowed to say (which obviously says it all)

5 p.m.: BMW & Golf Digest Studios Present The Getaway Premiere Party at Rock & Reily's

Celebs: Kate Upton, Justin Verlander

8 p.m.: ChefDance Dinner Series with chef Brian Malarkey

9 p.m.: Kia Supper Suite Hosts Bushwick Reception at newly opened Firewood restaurant with Chef John Murcko and specialty cocktails Maestro Dobel Tequilla

Celebs: Brittany Snow, Dave Bautista

9 p.m.: Yacht Rock Party featuring live music from Yacht Rock Schooner and a set by DJ Johnny Knight

9 p.m.: Macro and Zeal with Stella Artois celebrate Mudbound

Celebs: Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund

9:30 p.m.: AWESOMENESS Films celebrates Before I Fall with Music by Tiesto

10 p.m.: WGN America celebrates its second season of Underground

Celebs:John Legend, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge

11 p.m.: Acura hosts Wind River Reception

Celebs: Jeremy RennerElizabeth OlsenJon BernthalMartin SensmeierTaylor Sheridan

11 p.m.: TIDAL and Vulture Party at Rock & Reilly's

11 p.m.: TAO Park City Presented by Tequila Don Julio at the Yard with Mel Debarge and Devin Lucien

Read

Demi Lovato Swears by This Product for Dry, Winter Skin

Sunday, January 22nd

12 p.m.: Route One Entertainment Celebrate Landline and Colossal

5 p.m.: Mockingbird Pictures, Sparkhouse Media and Ambi Media Group with Stella Artois celebrate To The Bone

Celebs:  Keanu Reeves, Lily Collins, Carrie Preston, Alex Sharp, Lili Taylor, Brooke Smith, Kathryn Prescott, Liana Liberato, Ciara Bravo

7 p.m.: National Geographic and The Sundance Institute Host 2nd Annual Reception

7:30 p.m.: The 2017 Creative Coalition Spotlight Initiative Gala Awards Dinner

Celebs: Connie Britton, Jay Duplass, Laura Prepon, Carrie Preston

8 p.m.: ChefDance Dinner Series with Chef Edward Lee

9 p.m.: Private evening reception for Mosaic celebrating their films during the festival

9 p.m.: The BlackList and Blumhouse Cocktail Party hosted by Autograph Collection Hotels and Franklin Leonard

11 p.m.: Kia Supper Suite Hosts Columbus  Reception at newly opened Firewood restaurant with Chef John Murcko and specialty cocktails Maestro Dobel Tequilla

Celebs: John Cho, Haley Lu Richardson, Michelle Forbes, Rory Culkin, Parker Posey

11 p.m.: TAO Park City Presented by Tequila Don Julio at the Yard with sets by DJ Ruckus

11:30 p.m.: Chase Sapphire Hosts The Polka King Party

Celebs: Jack Black, Jenny Slate, Jason Schwartzman, Jacki Weaver, Willie Garson

Photos

2017 Palm Springs International Film Festival

And let's not forget to talk lounges. Lounges are typically open daily, from morning till evening, and are filled with lots of stuff to do, beverages to drink, food to eat, people to schmooze with, even get your hair and makeup done etc....

Village at the Lift by AT&T

825 Main Street 

WHY: Nobu-hosted dinners, showcase of DIRECTV in the Cabin, AUDIENCE in the Café, and  Jeff Vespa's WireImage Studio.

#IndieLounge

710 Main Street

WHY: Presented by the Creative Coalition and home of the Getty Image supported Artists Project 

The Hub at Park City Live

427 Main Street

WHY: Marie Claire studio, Tanqueray Gin & Juice bar, and Twitter is doing a live chat interacting with fans

SPG Amex & LA Times HQ Lounge

314 Main Street

WHY: Exclusive events and cocktails

The Plexus Lodge

WHY: Collider.com's interview studio and daily film talent panels

 

The EcoLuxe Lounge

255 Main Street

WHY: Farm-to-table buffet and swag 

Applegate's annual Reel Food Cafe 

900 Main Street

WHY: Bacon and Hot Toddies, need we say more? 

The Variety Studio Presented by Orville Redenbacher's

625 Main Street 

WHY: Google Home showcase + a TIM TAM SLAM™ (an Australian tradition) to benefit Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Tone it Up's Wellness Lounge  

625 Main Street

WHY: Massages, blowouts and braid bar

You're welcome.

TAGS/ , 2017 Sundance , Movies , Parties , Top Stories