This Is Us Renewed for 2 More Seasons and We're Crying Happy Tears

There goes This Is Us making us cry again.

But this time, it's happy tears as NBC officially announced This Is Us has been renewed for two more seasons at the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour on Wednesday. Yes, we totally did a Big Three chant immediately after hearing the good news that we are getting at least another 36 episodes of our favorite new show of the year, as the next two seasons will have a minimum of 18 episodes.

Focusing on one family throughout various time-periods, This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore as the Pearson parental unit (and TV's best new married couple), with Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz playing their adult children.