This Is Us Renewed for 2 More Seasons and We're Crying Happy Tears

There goes This Is Us making us cry again.
But this time, it's happy tears as NBC officially announced This Is Us has been renewed for two more seasons at the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour on Wednesday. Yes, we totally did a Big Three chant immediately after hearing the good news that we are getting at least another 36 episodes of our favorite new show of the year, as the next two seasons will have a minimum of 18 episodes.
Focusing on one family throughout various time-periods, This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore as the Pearson parental unit (and TV's best new married couple), with Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz playing their adult children.
NBC
The most recent episode of the tearjerker attracted 9.5 million viewers and notched a 2.6 ratings in the adults 18-49 demo, making it the highest-rated show of the night.
This Is Us, created by Crazy, Stupid, Love's Dan Fogelman, has been the breakout hit drama of the season, earning the first full-season pick-up in the fall and landing nominations for Best Drama Series and Best Actress in a Drama Series (Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz) at the 2017 Golden Globes.
"I think at this point in time, people were really hungry for cathartic entertainment," Mandy Moore told E! News of This Is Us' huge success and impact on its viewers. "People want to feel their feelings and they're able to connect with these characters and the stories and the challenges and obstacles in a way that maybe not a lot of other network shows present to people."
"We all got our wish that this is a hit show," NBC entertainment president Jennifer Salke said in a statement. "This Is Us is as good as anything we've ever had, we're thrilled to renew it for two seasons and there's no doubt it will have a long life on NBC. On behalf of everyone at NBC, we're grateful for the artistry of the cast, crew, and producers assembled by our gifted creator, Dan Fogelman. In a world where there are literally hundreds of television dramas, we're proud to have one of the very best that is also one of the highest-rated."
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)