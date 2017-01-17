Teen Wolf Finally Reveals Stiles' First Name and It's Definitely Unexpected

Mischief managed.

Teen Wolf finally solved one of its biggest mysteries in the Jan. 17 episode, finally revealing Stiles' (Dylan O'Brien) real first name, and it's safe to say it was definitely unexpected. Warning, spoilers ahead!

In Tuesday night's episode, Sheriff Stilinski FINALLY remembered he has a son, revealing that son's name in the process: "I have a son. His name is Mieczyslaw Stilinski."

That's right, Stiles' real name is Mieczyslaw. Unusual? Yes. Unexpected? For sure. So where did the inspiration for the huge reveal come from?

