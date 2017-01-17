Get Your First Behind the Scenes Look at Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Neil Mockford/GC Images
Lady Gaga won't hold anything back during her 2017 Super Bowl halftime performance.
Music fans were treated to the first behind the scenes look at the pop sensation's rehearsal on Tuesday, and from the looks of what's to come, Gaga won't disappoint.
In fact, this performance is one nearly three decades in the making, as Gaga explains it's always been her dream to book the annual spectacle. "I've been planning this since I was 4, so I know exactly what I'm going to do," she admits in the clip.
Gaga continues, "For me, it's all about giving to the fans and bringing people together that wouldn't normally come together. The thing is, it's such a big world stage in terms of how many people see it and it's been done so many times."
On her approach to standing out from past artists, she adds, "I think the challenge is to look at it and say, 'What can I do differently? How can I elevate certain little things here and there, and also make it about the music?' This is where I'm supposed to be."
As for Gaga's set list for the 12-minute performance, she kept most details pretty hush-hush. Choreographer Richy Jackson did tease a possible "Bad Romance" feature, as Gaga's many backup dancers are seen breaking out into the song's signature dance moves.
The singer announced in September she would perform at the Super Bowl 2017 halftime show, saying, "It's not an illusion. The rumors are true. This year the SUPER BOWL goes GAGA."
Since then, it's been nothing but work, work, work for the 30-year-old. Gaga recently shared on Instagram that she even built a tent with a dance floor in her backyard for maximum practice possibility.
Watch the video above for the entire sneak peek! Are you excited for Gaga to take the stage? Sound off in the comments!