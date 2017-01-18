The Real Housewives Real Estate Glossary, From Baja Shelves to Champagne Closets

The Housewives do everything in their own way. It might not be the best, but it's their best. They're doing their best.

This applies to pretty much all aspects of the Real Housewives lifestyle, from marriages to personal style to careers to product sponsorship. But it also couldn't be more true when it comes to the real estate empires of the Housewives. These women do their homes their own way, and if you don't understand it then you can just see yourself out.

Although, these particularities and idiosyncrasies can be quite confusing—dizzying, dare we say—for those who are not well versed in all the terms and trends frequented in the Real Housewives real estate universe. Which is exactly why we created this glossary: So that you never have to say "What's a Baja shelf?" again.