People's Choice Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

  • By
  • &

by Lily Harrison |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gigi Hadid

The Big Picture

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Details Paris Robbery Experience to Police: Report

A Dog's Purpose

A Dog's Purpose: Josh Gad and Lasse Hallström "Shaken" Over Animal Mistreatment

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
People's Choice Awards Trophy

CBS

Lights, camera, action! The 2017 People's Choice Awards are here and all of Hollywood couldn't be more excited.

Joel McHale will take the stage as the host of the evening's festivities which will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 43rd annual award show is slated to have a bevy of big names in attendance including country singer and The Voice star Blake Shelton and world-famous girl group Fifth Harmony.

This year, Deadpool, Suicide Squad, Finding Dory, Captain American: Civil War and Zootopia are going head-to-head in the battle for Favorite Movie.

Photos

People's Choice Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals

Meanwhile, The Big Bang Theory, Grey's Anatomy, Outlander, Stranger Things and The Walking Dead are all up for the Favorite TV Show Award.

But without further ado, here are the winners from tonight's 2017 People's Choice Awards:

Favorite Movie Icon: Johnny Depp

Favorite Movie Actor: Ryan Reynolds

Favorite Movie Actress: Jennifer Lawrence

Favorite Action MovieDeadpool

Favorite Action Movie Actress: Margot Robbie

Favorite Dramatic MovieMe Before You

 

Favorite Comedic MovieBad Moms

Favorite MovieFinding Dory

Favorite Network TV ComedyThe Big Bang Theory

Favorite Comedy TV Actress: Sofia Vergara

Favorite Thriller MovieThe Girl on the Train

Favorite TV ShowOutlander

Favorite New TV ComedyMan With a Plan

Favorite New TV DramaThis Is Us

Favorite Group: Fifth Harmony

Favorite Action Movie Actor: Robert Downey Jr.

Favorite Actor in a New TV Series: Matt LeBlanc

Favorite Actress in a New TV Series: Kristen Bell

Favorite Competition TV ShowThe Voice

Favorite Hip-Hop Artist: G-Easy

Favorite Dramatic TV Actress: Priyanka Chopra

Favorite Premium Series Actress: Sarah Jessica Parker

Favorite Comedic Movie Actress: Melissa McCarthy

Favorite Cable TV ComedyBaby Daddy

Favorite Animated Movie Voice: Ellen DeGeneres, Finding Dory

Favorite Daytime TV Host: Ellen DeGeneres

Favorite Comedic TV Actor: Jim Parsons

Favorite Dramatic TV Actor: Justin Chambers

Favorite Breakout Artist: Niall Horan

Favorite Cable TV DramaBates Motel

Favorite Cable TV Actor: Freddie Highmore

Favorite Cable TV Actress: Vera Fermiga

Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy Actor: Sam Heughan

Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy Actress: Caitriona Balfe

Favorite Late Night Talk Show Host: Jimmy Fallon

Favorite Female Artist: Britney Spears

Favorite Female Country Artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite Country Group: Little Big Town

Favorite R&B Artist: Rihanna

Favorite Pop Artist: Britney Spears

Favorite Social Media Celebrity: Britney Spears

Favorite Animated TV ShowThe Simpsons

Favorite Daytime TV Hosting TeamGood Morning America

Favorite Premium Sci-Fi/Fantasy ShowOutlander

Favorite Network Sci-Fi/Fantasy ShowSupernatural

Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show: The Walking Dead

Favorite Comedic Collaboration: Britney Spears and Ellen DeGeneres' Mall Mischief

Favorite Social Media Star: Cameron Dallas

Favorite Premium Drama SeriesOrange Is the New Black

Favorite TV Crime Drama Actor: Mark Harmon

Favorite TV Crime DramaCriminal Minds

Favorite Network TV Drama: Grey's Anatomy

Favorite YouTube Star: Lilly Singh

Favorite Premium Comedy Series: Fuller House 

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor: Tom Hanks

Favorite Male Country Artist: Blake Shelton

Favorite Album: Blake Shelton, If I'm Honest

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress: Blake Lively

Favorite Premium Series Actor: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Favorite Male Artist: Justin Timberlake

Favorite Song: Justin Timberlake, "Can't Stop the Feeling"

Favorite Comedic Movie Actor: Kevin Hart

Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress: Jennifer Lopez

Favorite Humanitarian: Tyler Perry

TAGS/ 2017 People's Choice Awards , Awards , Blake Shelton , Fifth Harmony , Top Stories