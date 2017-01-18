A Tearful Lana Confesses Her Marriage ''Fears'' to Rusev After Running Into Her Famous Ex on Emotional Total Divas Episode

Lana broke down in tears on Wednesday's Total Divas.

On the episode, Lana confessed that she had "fears" and "concerns" about her upcoming wedding to WWE's Rusev. And on top of that, Lana bumped into her ex, actor Isaiah Mustafa (who many people may know from the Old Spice commercials!), which made her question the idea of marriage even more.

After telling her friends how she's feeling, Lana finally tells Rusev in a tearful conversation about their relationship.

"I just get scared, like what if it doesn't work out?" Lana asked Rusev. "People get divorced all the time and I don't wanna get divorced. I don't want my marriage to fail, I get really scared."

Lana went on to say, "What if I'm not with you and you cheat? Or what about if I get insecure and I cheat?"

So how did Rusev react to Lana's confession?

