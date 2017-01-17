Wedding Plans Are the Last Thing on Serena Williams' Mind, But Tennis Star Is Totally Smitten With Fiancé Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams isn't shopping florists, tasting wedding cakes and picking color schemes... yet.

The all-star tennis player is sweeping the Australian Open right now, and during a post-game press conference on Tuesday, Serena told reporters she's putting planning her upcoming nuptials to Alexis Ohanian on hold.

"It feels good," she shared when asked about her engagement to the Reddit co-founder. Williams added, "I really haven't thought about it too much. I wasn't going to think about it until after the tournament. I keep saying that in February I will start looking at the bigger picture of my life."

But just because wedding planning isn't her No. 1 priority at the moment, that doesn't mean Serena's fiancé isn't sticking by his ladylove's side. Ohanian was spotted cheering on Williams from the stand during one of her matches—Talk about a proud boyfriend moment.