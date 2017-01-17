Wedding Plans Are the Last Thing on Serena Williams' Mind, But Tennis Star Is Totally Smitten With Fiancé Alexis Ohanian

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
Serena Williams isn't shopping florists, tasting wedding cakes and picking color schemes... yet.
The all-star tennis player is sweeping the Australian Open right now, and during a post-game press conference on Tuesday, Serena told reporters she's putting planning her upcoming nuptials to Alexis Ohanian on hold.
"It feels good," she shared when asked about her engagement to the Reddit co-founder. Williams added, "I really haven't thought about it too much. I wasn't going to think about it until after the tournament. I keep saying that in February I will start looking at the bigger picture of my life."
But just because wedding planning isn't her No. 1 priority at the moment, that doesn't mean Serena's fiancé isn't sticking by his ladylove's side. Ohanian was spotted cheering on Williams from the stand during one of her matches—Talk about a proud boyfriend moment.
Serena mentioned Alexis briefly during the press conference, and had nothing but wonderful things to say about the internet mogul. "He is an incredibly nice person. He really treats everyone the same, which is really cool to see," she gushed.
A rep for the professional athlete confirmed to E! News late last month that Serena and Alexis will tie the knot sometime in the near future. The pair reportedly coupled up in 2015, and Serena's family and friends are super supportive of their relationship. An insider told us, "They've never seen Serena this happy before with a man. It sounds cheesy, but it was love at first sight."
Shortly after news of their engagement broke, Serena stepped out alongside her man while rocking one massive diamond on her ring finger. She also flaunted the sparkler during a sweet date night at the start of 2017.
As for what makes their relationship work, the same source shared, "They laugh non-stop and that really fuels their relationship. They are on the same page in life and are excited to start something great with each other."