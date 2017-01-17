It was a swing and a miss with Caroline Wozniacki, but Rory McIlroy scored a hole in one with current fiancée Erica Stoll.

McIlroy's love life has made as many headlines as his golf career, which the pro golfer admits affected his relationship with former fiancée Wozniacki. McIlroy, 27, opened up to the Irish Sunday Independent about his relationship with the tennis star and why it didn't work out in the end.

"I thought at the time that being with someone that was in a similar position to you was the obvious answer," McIlroy said of them both being at the top of their respective games. "But it isn't, because you can never get away from it. You can never detach yourself and try to come back to the real world."

With the red carpet lifestyle behind him, McIlroy is able to enjoy privacy with Stoll, a publicist whom he met during a golf tournament.