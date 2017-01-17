Luke Perry Supports His Son "Jungle Boy" Nate Coy at a Wrestling Tournament

If Luke Perry weren't interested in wrestling before, he is now.

The 90210 alum, 50, attended a wrestling match Saturday to support his 19-year-old son Jack Perry, who also goes by "Jungle Boy" Nate Coy while wrestling for Underground Empire Wrestling. Footage of the match from Pro Wrestling Sheet shows Luke sitting eagerly in the stands as his curly haired son tackles a competitor. At one point, a seemingly nervous Luke stands up to get closer to the ring.

Proud papa Luke also filmed the entire match on his phone, even when his son was participating in some painful-looking slams.