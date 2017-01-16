George Michael's cousin is speaking out about the late musician's death and a growing feud between Michael's boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, and their family.

Andros Georgiou posted a lengthy message on Facebook questioning the details surrounding Michael's death, including Michael's relationship with Fawaz. Shortly after Michael was found dead at home at the age of 53, an autopsy concluded the cause of death was "inconclusive," but noted it was "not suspicious."

Georgiou, however, is disputing tweets Fawaz allegedly penned in the aftermath of the Wham! singer's death.

The now-deleted tweets by Fawaz proclaimed, "We loved each other very much and we were together almost 24 hours a day..And finally he managed… he tried numbers of time to kill himself many times… the only thing George wanted is to DIE."