Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are doing it big in the Big Apple!
The couple made their first official public appearance together since the birth of their daughter, Dream Kardashian, Sunday. Chyna was slated to appear at Sapphire nightclub, and in honor of her big night out she made sure to document the entire night on Snapchat. Ready to show off her hard work, Chyna donned a skintight, lacy jumpsuit that emphasized her curves. She gave fans a very close look at her risqué ensemble by panning up and down with her camera.
Rob kept his look casual, choosing all-black sweats for a night out with his fiancée.
Chyna then gave viewers a look inside her party limo, where Rob and her other girlfriends could be seen. It looks like it was quite the evening! The Rob & Chyna reality stars and their friends found themselves surrounded by exotic dancers as they danced and partied the night away.
Rob and Chyna's trip to New York City was a brief one, as they landed Sunday morning only to return to Los Angeles early Monday. Mom to Dream and son King Cairo, Chyna obviously didn't want to be away from her kids for too long! The E! stars did, however, manage to get some alone time.
Although this was the first public appearance for Rob and Chyna as a couple since welcoming Dream, Chyna already had stepped out in Las Vegas. E! News caught up with her at 1OAK nightclub last weekend where she dished about her growing bundle of joy and losing baby weight.
"I feel confident," she shared with us. "I've been trying to get my body back and focusing on the baby. She's healthy. I'm healthy. That's just my main focus."
Chyna added, "Dream is like a really good, easy baby, so it's really easy for me."
In terms of the couple's relationship, it appears that these two are back on track since having an explosive fight on social media right before the holidays. By the time New Year's Eve rolled around, the couple looked happier than ever.