Everett Weston and Lindsay Hubbard are starting the season off a couple, but will they still be that way by the time summer turns to fall on Summer House? We're already worried.
In this sneak peek at the premiere episode of Bravo's newest reality series, exclusive to E! News, a festive Fourth of July weekend spent among friends at their beach house in Montauk quickly sours for the lovebirds when Lindsay sees a text on Everett's phone from a female she's never heard of. Everett's defense? She's a new girl who works in his building simply looking for recommendations of places worth hitting up in the Long Island beach town. But Lindsay's not having any of it.
"I really don't care who this girl is. She could literally be 700 pounds, has facial hair and a tail growing out of her ass," she explains. "If a girl texts you, and I ask you about it, don't get defensive. If you get defensive, then I feel like something's going on."
Who's right and who's wrong? We're not sure, but we are sure of the fact that the couple's arguing is quickly getting on their housemates nerves. "Our house is big, but not that big, and just because your door is closed doesn't mean we don't know what's going on," their buddy Stephen McGee says. "Nobody's blind—or deaf."
Their other pal Kyle Cooke gets right to the point: "This is why we have the rule no couples in the summer house."
Summer House follows nine friends who spend their weeks working hard to make their money, but on the weekends between Memorial Day and Labor Day, they share a summer rental to let loose in a big way. Expect a season full of drama, boozy brunches, bonfires, and jaw-dropping beachfront hookups—AKA, your newest Bravo obsession.
Summer House premieres Monday, Jan. 16 at 10 p.m. on Bravo.
