Willow Hart is one proud big sister!

Pinkthrew her 5-year-old little girl her very own party for becoming a big sister to the pop singer and Carey Hart's newborn son, James Moon Hart. In an absolutely precious photo shared to Instagram on Saturday, Willow beams from ear to ear while holding a chocolate cake that reads, "Congrats Big Sis!"

The proud mom of two holds her newest bundle of joy close by for the photo opp, captioning the moment, "Congrats Big Sis! #bigsisterparty"

The bash appears to have taken place at a local park, which the sweet trio decorated with light pink and blue balloons.