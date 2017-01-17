Happy birthday to Hollywood's golden girl!

Betty Whitecelebrates her 95th birthday today, reaching yet another milestone in a decades-spanning career that is still just as active as ever. It's hard to believe it's been 55 years since the beloved actress made her feature film debut in Advise & Consent, a performance that led to breakout role after breakout role both in television and film.

And yes, her time in the spotlight is so legendary that in 2013, the Guinness Book of World Records recognized Betty as having the longest TV career for any female entertainer.

From The Mary Tyler Moore Show to The Golden Girls and every LOL-worthy game show appearance in between, it's nearly impossible to pick just one of Betty's roles as our favorite, and why should we have to? In honor of her special day, we picked seven of our favorite Betty White performances.

Here's to so many more!