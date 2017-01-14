Fifth Harmony is ready to prove they're better off without Camila Cabello.

The "Work From Home" songstresses are set to take the stage at the 2017 People's Choice Awards for their first official performance since Cabello exited the girl group. And on Saturday afternoon, Ally Brooke Hernandez, Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordeitook a quick break from rehearsal to share a selfie on Instagram.

"Back on the rehearsal grind. Let's do this," they captioned the snapshot. Within minutes, Harmonizers couldn't help but express their excitement for Fifth Harmony's debut as a foursome.

Since announcing 19-year-old Camila was leaving Fifth Harmony in mid-December (and enduring their fair share of he said, she said drama), the remaining members have made a point to stick by each other's sides.