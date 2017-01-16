Frizzy hair happens to the best of us (yes, even Jessica Chastain).

What can we say: When the weather changes, so will your hair. Whether it's rainy and humid or unseasonably dry outside, you're only human, and your hair is going to react to Mother Nature. But just because frizzy hair is suddenly (or always has been) an everyday reality, doesn't mean you're stuck with it that way. Even better, you're only one finishing product away from sleek, smooth hair.

That's right, a brand-new frizz guard made with Aragan oil, which just launched this month, is about to change your life.