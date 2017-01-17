"Who can legitimately say that their life was changed by a Kardashian?"

Khloe Kardashian transformed her life, now she wants to help others do the same as the host of E!'s new series Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian. And in this new promo for the show, Khloe explains that her own fitness journey inspired her to want to help others.

"Growing up, people called me the fat, funny sister," Khloe says. "Until one day I started working out, eating right and putting myself first."