"Who can legitimately say that their life was changed by a Kardashian?"
Khloe Kardashian transformed her life, now she wants to help others do the same as the host of E!'s new series Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian. And in this new promo for the show, Khloe explains that her own fitness journey inspired her to want to help others.
"Growing up, people called me the fat, funny sister," Khloe says. "Until one day I started working out, eating right and putting myself first."
E!
Khloe continues, "On Revenge Body, I'll be meeting people who are desperate to change their lives. I'm gonna pair them with my handpicked team of celebrity trainers, nutritionist and glam experts and when their transformation is complete, they're going to get revenge on one person, someone who has hurt them the most."
This promo shows Khloe meeting with the contestants, hearing their stories, giving them great advice and setting them up with her team!
Take a look at the video above to see Khloe in action and see how the contestants react to Khloe wanting to help change their lives!
