Sarah Michelle Gellar Spends the Night in the Emergency Room With Her 5-Year-Old Son

Sarah Michelle Gellar may be an experienced mother of two, but she still faced a mommy first Thursday night when she had to pay a visit to the emergency room. 

"Well I made it 7 years before I had to take one of my children to the ER (I think that's a pretty good stretch)," she told fans Friday morning on social media. The star described how she had to bring her youngest child, 5-year-old son Rocky James Prinze, to the hospital because he was battling a virus and was having trouble breathing. 

"It was a long night and apparently a nasty virus, but thankfully Rocky was released," she explained. "I'm not going to lie, watching your child not be able to breathe, is the most helpless I have ever felt."

As Rocky recuperated, he stayed entertained with the help of an iPhone. "Thank goodness for #iphones and #inspectorgadget when your little one is sick in the ER," the actress tweeted.

While her little one has since returned home, the devoted mom expressed special gratitude for his caretakers and noted the silver lining of the entire experience.

"Thank you to all the great doctors and nurses (and staff) who work tirelessly 24 hours a day to help. And thank you to his big sister, Charlotte who would not leave his side," she wrote on Instagram.

"(The best moment was when I was filling out his paperwork, and I was asked if Rocky was single- laughter is definitely a great medicine)."

TAGS/ Sarah Michelle Gellar , Celeb Kids , Injury And Illness , Health , Top Stories