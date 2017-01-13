Sarah Michelle Gellar may be an experienced mother of two, but she still faced a mommy first Thursday night when she had to pay a visit to the emergency room.

"Well I made it 7 years before I had to take one of my children to the ER (I think that's a pretty good stretch)," she told fans Friday morning on social media. The star described how she had to bring her youngest child, 5-year-old son Rocky James Prinze, to the hospital because he was battling a virus and was having trouble breathing.

"It was a long night and apparently a nasty virus, but thankfully Rocky was released," she explained. "I'm not going to lie, watching your child not be able to breathe, is the most helpless I have ever felt."