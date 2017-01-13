The Doctors
Out of rehab and feeling better, Lamar Odom knows what he wants in his life: Khloe Kardashian.
The former Los Angeles Lakers player opens up about his life post-treatment in a new promo for The Doctors and says he's looking forward to trying to get his ex-wife back. "Going forward, when you look at your life ahead of you, what are you looking forward to?" host Dr. Travis Stork asks Lamar in the clip.
After taking a moment, Lamar candidly admits, "Umm, honestly, I want my wife back."
Lamar and Khloe finalized their divorce in December after seven years of marriage. Their lengthy breakup was certainly tumultuous, with Khloe taking care of Lamar as he recovered from a drug overdose.
Court documents finalizing their split were filed on Dec. 9, 2016, and it was made official Saturday. Khloe had first filed for divorce in 2013, but withdrew her petition last year after Lamar's health scare. She then filed for divorce again in May 2016.
"They are friends and always will be, but they don't talk in the same way they used to," a source shared with E! News. "They became very close after the Vegas incident and obviously Lamar is extremely grateful to Khloe for everything she did for him, but their relationship has undergone a metamorphosis."
While they don't keep in daily contact with each other, the source said there will always be love between them. "There will always be a deep affection there for one another, but both of them have moved on," our source added. "This divorce provides a natural end to that chapter in their life."
Khloe has moved on with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson and even told The Late Late Show's James Corden that she's in love. She also told E! News' Catt Sadler that one of her favorite things to do with him is cook cheat meals.
"I love to cook and I cook fat girl meals, I just believe in it," Khloe explained, adding that she has a "big man" so "he can handle it."
"So it's fun and everyone comes over," she added. "They eat and that's what cooking is all about, you're supposed to enjoy it."
The Doctors' interview with Lamar airs Tuesday, Jan. 17.