Khloe Kardashian is hoping to help change people's lives on her new E! series.
As the host of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, the 32-year-old meets with contestants who are seeking a healthier lifestyle, both mentally and physically. Khloe, who has become a fitness icon, then sets them up with the best people in town to help them get the revenge mind, body and soul that they're looking for.
In the exclusive interview with E! News' Catt Sadler above, Khloe admits it's an "honor" that "anybody looks up to me."
She reveals that if you'd told her a few years ago that she was going to "rule the fitness world" and "help people from a healthy standpoint" she would've asked, "What Kool-Aid are you drinking?"
But now through Khloe's journey, which wasn't premeditated, it's given her "so much strength" and made her able to help people that have gone through "horrible trauma."
Khloe explains that everyone has their own story and she wants to be able to take the "tools" she learned through her journey and her divorce from Lamar Odom and give them to others to help them get "stronger mind, body and soul."
She continues, "I went through a journey for a reason and I'm not the only person. Yes mine was from my divorce and it's not as dark as most people, but if I have this platform and if I learned all these tools I feel like, OK I wanna give those tools to somebody else."
