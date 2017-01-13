Khloe Kardashian is hoping to help change people's lives on her new E! series.

As the host of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, the 32-year-old meets with contestants who are seeking a healthier lifestyle, both mentally and physically. Khloe, who has become a fitness icon, then sets them up with the best people in town to help them get the revenge mind, body and soul that they're looking for.

In the exclusive interview with E! News' Catt Sadler above, Khloe admits it's an "honor" that "anybody looks up to me."

She reveals that if you'd told her a few years ago that she was going to "rule the fitness world" and "help people from a healthy standpoint" she would've asked, "What Kool-Aid are you drinking?"