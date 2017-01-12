Ed Sheeran is back from his year-long hiatus, and while his time off included a lot of exciting adventures, it also apparently included some unwelcome changes to the singer's body.
"I doubled in size," the English crooner shared during his interview with The Breakfast Club this morning. "Sweatpants were the only things that fit and I thought everything had shrunk in the wash, but it hadn't."
Sheeran explained that he didn't realize he would "balloon" during his break from the industry, and so made the decision to cut off one very specific thing that seemed to help him lose 50 (!) pounds.
"It was the beer," the 25-year-old revealed. "Well, I'm back on beer now, because I'm fine, but I cut out beer for a bit and started exercising which was quite weird." He added, "I didn't realize how much I burned on stage. I stopped touring and I just ballooned instantly."
Sheeran famously took a gap year (a year to travel) in 2016, but recently returned with a fresh album, Divide, and plenty of stories to share from his 12 months behind the scenes.
With his ladylove by his side, the pair jetsetted across the globe to enjoy the sights of places he'd always wanted to visit. "I've been to Japan, but you know, for me, Japan was a Tokyo hotel," Sheeran explained.
"I wanted to see the actual country. I went to Ghana, spent like a month in Ghana, which was nice. Spent like two weeks in Iceland. Australia...I went to places I wanted to go to, because when you tour, you pretty much see a hotel room, a venue, a bar, and you never really see the country."
And his travels included more than just sight-seeing.
In a previous interview, Sheeran revealed that he went whitewater rafting, swimming with bull sharks without a cage, dipped his foot in a boiling hot spring and went bungee jumping. The daring star also agreed to take a nose dive by being strapped to the front of director Peter Jackson's war plane.
"He strapped me to the front of one of them standing up and then flew me around," he described of the May stunt.
Sounds like quite the year! But we gotta say, we're glad to have Sheeran back.
