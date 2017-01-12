Casting can always be tricky when a film or TV show is up against a zealous fandom.

When an actor or actress is selected that doesn't quite meet up to the fans' image, or if the selection seems outright ridiculous, the Internet will speak up. The latest casting decision to go up in flames is Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson. Stills released earlier this week instantly went viral, and both Paris Jackson and Taj Jackson spoke out about them.

"I'm so incredibly offended by it, as I'm sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit," Paris tweeted.

This is hardly the first time Hollywood has found itself in a pickle following casting news. Here are TK other choices that have received backlash: