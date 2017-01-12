Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman Adopts a Baby Girl

The Little Big Town family just got bigger.

Member Kimberly Schlapman and husband Stephen Schlapman have adopted a baby girl, their second child, in a domestic adoption.

Kimberly, 47, surprised fans by posting on Instagram Thursday a photo of her and Stephen with the newborn and their first child, daughter Daisy Pearl Schlapman, 9, sitting in front of a fireplace.

"The New Year brought our family new love," Kimberly wrote. "We're so excited to introduce you to Daisy's little sister, Dolly Grace."

"Kimberly and Steve were able to welcome home a baby girl in the new year with a successful domestic adoption," Little Big Town rep told E! News. "Their daughter Daisy asked Santa for a baby for Christmas."