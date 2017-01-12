Selena Gomez and The Weeknd aren't trying to hide their new romance.

E! News has exclusively learned that the couple just recently started seeing each other romantically and they are taking it slow. This news comes shortly after the duo was spotted kissing and showing some PDA on Tuesday evening while leaving dinner together in Los Angeles.

A source tells E! News, "At first, Selena and Abel wanted to keep their relationship a secret, but they've decided they really don't care if everyone knows about them."