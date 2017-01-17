It takes a village y'all. And we don't just mean to raise a child—we're talking about amassing and maintaining a real estate empire like that which belongs to the Kardashian family.

And, of course, the irony lies in the fact that their individual homes are actually bigger than some villages.

But enough with the zingers, because this real estate is no laughing matter. The Kardashians collectively own some half a dozen mansions and counting, with the total value soaring into the millions upon millions. Whether they're flipping a house for profit, changing their minds as soon as they settle into an abode, or simply upgrading from a 5,000-square-foot cottage to an 11,000-square-foot place that's actually livable, there are fortunes to be had. And they've amassed quite the crew to help them with it.