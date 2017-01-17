E! Illustration
E! Illustration
It takes a village y'all. And we don't just mean to raise a child—we're talking about amassing and maintaining a real estate empire like that which belongs to the Kardashian family.
And, of course, the irony lies in the fact that their individual homes are actually bigger than some villages.
But enough with the zingers, because this real estate is no laughing matter. The Kardashians collectively own some half a dozen mansions and counting, with the total value soaring into the millions upon millions. Whether they're flipping a house for profit, changing their minds as soon as they settle into an abode, or simply upgrading from a 5,000-square-foot cottage to an 11,000-square-foot place that's actually livable, there are fortunes to be had. And they've amassed quite the crew to help them with it.
Think of this like the Glam Squad for the Kardashian homes. If they pull together the most talented creatives to keep their personal exteriors looking great, why wouldn't they do the same for their interiors? From real estate agents to florists to interior designers, these are the players and positions you must know to be in the know when it comes to the family houses. Memorize these faces, for if you ever dream of carving out your own corner of Calabasas, you won't be able to do so without them.
E! Illustration
Plays: Sold Kim and Kanye's Hidden Hills home to them; he also sold Khloé her current home (straight from none other than Justin Bieber) and helped her unload the old one onto Kaley Cuoco.
Perks: He's a regular at Kris Jenner's Christmas party. Enough said.
Price: He gets a big commission and regularly closes home sales that can top $20 million for a single mansion—you do the math.
E! Illustration
Plays: He sold Kimye their Bel Air house (yes, they've purchased a few in the past couple years) and also helped Scott Disick search for a new pad after his split from Kourtney.
Perks: He's appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which surely brought him fame and fortune far above any star power he already had.
Price: He makes six-figure commissions and is rumored to have a net worth of at least $10 million.
E! Illustration
Plays: Leatham decorates the Kardashian homes for Christmas every year, on top of handling florals for their many parties and dinners. And, yes, he's responsible for that life-size red crystal bear in Kris' entryway.
Perks: He's BFFs, basically, with all the Kards.
Price: His wedding floral services, for one, start at $50,000.
E! Illustration
Plays: He decorated the aforementioned house that Khloé bought from Bieber, helped Kourtney decorate her 11,000-square-foot Calabasas digs and stepped in to fill out Kendall's recently-purchased Hollywood Hills dwelling upgrade. His signature piece for Kendall was a very controversial $52,000 couch. Yes, couch.
Perks: He appears in everything from Vogue to Architectural Digest with the sisters, waxing poetic on how he transformed their mansions.
Price: He charges upwards of (gulp) $2 million per gig.
E! Illustration
Plays: Vervoordt was hired by Kanye West recently to re-do the work of another designer in the Calabasas spread that he shares with his wife. That is after Yeezy fired the original decorator and got rid of all the stuff, of course.
Perks: Who doesn't want to be the one to save the day for Kanye West?
Price: You'll never know, thanks to his iron-clad confidentiality agreements.
E! Illustration
Plays: The inimitable Faye Resnick occasionally gives design input and advice to the Kardashian family...level of solicitation unconfirmed. These "gigs" include decorating the home that Khloé rented for Lamar while he was recovering from his hospital stay and designing Rob's new home while fighting with Kourtney over creative influence and the level of masculinity present in the home.
Perks: She doesn't need them; she is Faye Resnick.
Price: Invaluable. Also, probably free.