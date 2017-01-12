Want to get The Weeknd in the mood? Turn up some good music.
The singer recently got candid about some of his most intimate thoughts, as well as his views on marriage. The Weeknd made his comments in a GQ February 2017 issue cover interview posted online Thursday, days after he and fellow pop star Selena Gomez took their relationship public.
He spoke to the magazine in December, a month after he and model Bella Hadid broke up after dating on and off for more than a year and a half. The Weeknd is featured on the cover of GQ's February 2017 issue, as is Chance the Rapper.
Eric Ray Davidson / GQ
GQ dubbed The Weeknd the "King of Sex Pop," a variation on Michael Jackson's iconic nickname, and cited some of his more sexual lyrics. The singer said that while the content of his songs derives mostly from his personal experience, he's in a different place, psycho-sexually, than he was when he wrote the songs.
"I'm much more, like, self-regulating than I was four years ago, when I first started getting everything and enjoying life. I don't focus on it as much as I used to. You know what I mean? Before it's like, 'Holy fuck—this is amazing,'" The Weeknd told GQ.
"Right now, it's like a good song turns me on way more," he said. "Like, that gets me horny, like, literally gets me horny."
Eric Ray Davidson / GQ
Maciel/AKM-GSI
The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, and Selena surprised fans Tuesday when they were photographed kissing outside a restaurant in Los Angeles. They had never been photographed alone together in public before.
"At first, Selena and Abel wanted to keep their relationship a secret," a source had told E! News Wednesday. "But they've decided they really don't care if everyone knows about them."
"They are taking things slow and getting to know each other," another source said.
They are most certainly not talking about marriage yet. And if they did, The Weeknd would likely prefer to discuss something else first—unconventionally.
"I feel like I'm the kind of guy that would have kids before getting married," he told GQ. "The first thing would be kids. Marriage is scary to me, man."