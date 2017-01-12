Want to get The Weeknd in the mood? Turn up some good music.

The singer recently got candid about some of his most intimate thoughts, as well as his views on marriage. The Weeknd made his comments in a GQ February 2017 issue cover interview posted online Thursday, days after he and fellow pop star Selena Gomez took their relationship public.

He spoke to the magazine in December, a month after he and model Bella Hadid broke up after dating on and off for more than a year and a half. The Weeknd is featured on the cover of GQ's February 2017 issue, as is Chance the Rapper.