American Horror Story was renewed for seasons eight and nine, but FX said they don't know what those seasons hold. Will one of them be the AHS: Coven and AHS: Murder House installment Murphy previously teased?

"We do know what we're going to do," Murphy said at EW's PopFest. "It's not going to be next season, but we are going to do a season that's a crossover between Murder House and Coven together, which is very bizarre."

Murphy also teased season eight months ago, noting he's working with a writer. "It's my secret season," he told EW. "I've been working with a writer on a season that only he and I know." Murphy noted he doesn't know when it will air and he's been working on it on the sly. "It's one person writing all episodes. The whole show has been a great joy to me because it's an experiment."