James Corden is back to playing "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," but this time it's Khloe Kardashian in the hot seat.

The Revenge Body host appeared on The Late Late Show Wednesday and had to potentially eat a scarab beetle, cod sperm, a fish eye and other gross options. To get out of it, however, she'd have to answer the tough questions (as would the British host). Despite the disgusting menu, Khloe kicked off the game by reminding Corden of his manners.

"Put your napkin on your lap, sir," Khloe quipped.

Corden selected cod sperm for Khloe's first question. She had to say which was her least favorite E! network show: Rob & Chyna, I Am Cait or Sex With Brody.