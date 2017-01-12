First Lady Michelle Obama has taken her final bow on The Tonight Show.

After years of iconic late-night moments with Jimmy Fallon, the matriarch of the Obama family took a seat on set for her last time while in office—and even the composed first lady couldn't help but get a touch emotional.

"I want to thank you," she told Fallon. "You have been such an amazing partner on all my initiatives. You are funny, kind, cute and you have the best band in the land."

"I feel like crying right now and I didn't think that it was going to be that emotional because its like, 'Yeah, we're ready. We're good. We're ready to go. It's been eight years— eight years is enough. We're packing up."

While it's officially time to go, the Obamas weren't so prepared for all the feelings suddenly creeping up. "It has been surprisingly emotional for all of us in ways that we didn't expect," she revealed.