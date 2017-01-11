Michael Scofield is officially back from the dead...somehow.
The premiere of Fox's Prison Break revival is just a couple of months away, and if you're still wondering how the hell Wentworth Miller's character is supposed to be alive after being killed in an explosion in the original series, that's pretty much the point.
The cast and creators addressed reporters during Fox's TV Critics' Association press tour day and explained that the mystery of Michael still being alive—and back in prison—is the central story of the new season.
"Michael doesn't just come out of the gates the noble hero," creator Paul T. Cheuring explained. "The question is, who is this guy? Has he been compromised? Is he even Michael? was he the Michael that we knew all along? And that's one of the central things that runs through the course of the season, and that's fun when your protagonist may not even be a good guy."
The brand new trailer below gives a bit of a hint of what we're in for this season—which Cheuring describes as "just constant thriller, cliffhanger, revelation, one after another"—as the whole gang learns that Michael is still alive and gets back together to break him out of prison once again.
As for how Michael survived, that's one of the big questions that Cheuring had to go "back about 2500 years of literature" to answer, so we'll just have to wait on that.
In the romance department, the long-awaited reunion between Michael and his wife, Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies), is probably not going to go all that well. For starters, Sara's married to Mark Feuerstein's character, Jacob.
"We got married, and she had no idea that he was anywhere, because he's presumed dead, and then suddenly he's alive, and it's revealed that he's out there, somewhere, maybe, and tension ensues," Feuerstein said.
According to Cheuring, Mark won't be entirely a foil for Michael and for everyone who wants to see Michael and Sara back together. In fact, he'll help his wife with the plot to break her ex-husband out of prison.
"I don't think it's just a love triangle," Cheuring teased.
And Sara's new husband isn't the only thing standing in the way of a romantic reunion.
"There's a lot of water under the bridge," Callies explained. "I think from her perspective, the question is if you have been alive, why haven't you raised our son? Where have you been? Because I almost died from grief... Those are a lot of questions that may make it unlikely to be a reunion where two people run at each other from opposite sides of a field full of butterflies and sort of fall into each other's arms."
Miller compared the season itself to the actors getting to know each other again, seven years after the series ended.
"Who are these characters now? When they see each other, will they even recognize each other?" he said. "This is the meat of the story."
Prison Break returns Tuesday, April 4 at 9 p.m. on Fox.