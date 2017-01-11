Lisa Edelstein plays the impeccably dressed Abby McCarthy on Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, and sometimes the two styles blend together.
"I actually stole this from Abby's closet," Edelstein told E! News at Bloomingdale's before a panel with designer Ramy Brook and costume designer Cynthia Summers. "Abby and I do share a love for jumpsuits."
Edelstein praised designer Ramy Brook's necklines because they show off one of her assets: her shoulders. "I have smaller shoulders, so it lets me celebrate them, pretend I have power shoulders, which I don't," Edelstein said.
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, which also stars Beau Garrett, Necar Zadegan, Paul Adelstein, Allan Ubach and Retta, is back for season three on Wednesday, Jan. 11 and there's some job security for Edelstein: the show has already been renewed for seasons four and five.
"It is really interesting—it's never happened to me before," she said. "Of course the sad news is we know it's ending, it ends at the end of season five, but the great news is for fans and for the storytellers, we know what story we're telling. It's a very specific arc and journey for our characters to go on. It's really made it a wonderful experience for all of us…I think it will be very satisfying to watch."
See the latest part in the Girlfriends' Guide journey when the new season premieres Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 10 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)