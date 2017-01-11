Lisa Edelstein plays the impeccably dressed Abby McCarthy on Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, and sometimes the two styles blend together.

"I actually stole this from Abby's closet," Edelstein told E! News at Bloomingdale's before a panel with designer Ramy Brook and costume designer Cynthia Summers. "Abby and I do share a love for jumpsuits."

Edelstein praised designer Ramy Brook's necklines because they show off one of her assets: her shoulders. "I have smaller shoulders, so it lets me celebrate them, pretend I have power shoulders, which I don't," Edelstein said.