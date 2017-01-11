CBS
It was the kiss seen 'round the world.
One of the most unforgettable moments from the 2017 Golden Globes was when Andrew Garfield kissed Ryan Reynolds after he lost to Ryan Gosling in the Best Actor, Musical or Comedy, category. Appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Andrew Garfield Dishes on That Ryan Reynolds Kiss Colbert Tuesday, the Hacksaw Ridge star explained why he decided to give Reynolds a smooch.
"I just wanted Ryan to know that I loved him no matter whether he won or lost," Garfield told host Stephen Colbert. "It doesn't matter. It's how you play the game and you showed up. He gave his all. It doesn't change anything in my heart."
By the looks of it, Reynolds was perfectly consoled after losing, which made Colbert intrigued by the whole notion.
"Not everybody is comfortable [kissing men]," Colbert said. "I'm totally comfortable to."
The Silence star took the hint and leaned in to lay one on Colbert's lips. The two intimately kissed, causing the audience to scream and shout with excitement.
"What were we talking about?" a stunned Colbert asked. "You're a very gentle lover. I'll start with that."
Watch the video to see the funny moment!