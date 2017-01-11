What Sophia Bush Learned After Divorcing Chad Michael Murray

The actors separated after five months of marriage. The purpose of Bush's essay is not to throw Murray under the bus, but rather to remind readers that there's more to life than searching for The One. "I refuse to let that one relationship define me, which is why I've done my best to avoid discussing it for 10 years," she says. "The reality is that, yes, it was a massive event in my life. And the trauma of it was amplified by how public it became, which was incredibly foreign and bizarre to a girl who'd been just another college kid 24 months before her life blew up."

Soon after, one of Bush's platonic relationships turned romantic. Though it didn't last forever, she says, "I was able to process all that had happened and find a deeper understanding of love."