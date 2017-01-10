Scheana Marie Shay isn't giving up on love just yet.

After the Vanderpump Rules star experienced a public divorce from Mike Shay, some fans would understand if the SUR employee would want to take a break from dating.

But in an exclusive interview with E! News, the Bravo star expressed plenty of hope that she can find another special someone in the future.

"I could say yesterday. I could say in three months. I don't know. I feel differently all the time but I'm definitely open to finding love again," she shared with us when discussing her possible return to the dating world. "I feel like I'm on The Bachelor. Hey Nick Viall!"

Scheana continued, "I hope by the end of this year, I end it the happiest I've ever been. I'm already so much happier and I do feel like a weight has been lifted. I just want to stay happy."