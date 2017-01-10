Scheana Marie Shay isn't giving up on love just yet.
After the Vanderpump Rules star experienced a public divorce from Mike Shay, some fans would understand if the SUR employee would want to take a break from dating.
But in an exclusive interview with E! News, the Bravo star expressed plenty of hope that she can find another special someone in the future.
"I could say yesterday. I could say in three months. I don't know. I feel differently all the time but I'm definitely open to finding love again," she shared with us when discussing her possible return to the dating world. "I feel like I'm on The Bachelor. Hey Nick Viall!"
Scheana continued, "I hope by the end of this year, I end it the happiest I've ever been. I'm already so much happier and I do feel like a weight has been lifted. I just want to stay happy."
Tiffany Rose/Getty Images
That's not to say she doesn't have her tough days. Although the divorce papers are signed and settled leaving the state of California the honors of finalizing everything, Scheana still experiences feelings of sadness about the end of a love story.
"I definitely have my days where I break down and I'm really sad about it. But at the end of the day, I know this is what's right," she explained. "It was not meant to be. That wasn't my forever and I know I'll get that one day and I'm just waiting for that day."
Back in November, Scheana and Mike announced that they would be moving forward with their lives separately. In fact, much of their highs and lows together are expected to be featured later this season on Vanderpump Rules.
While it may be tough to relive some of the lowest points in her marriage, Scheana is confident that she can get back to feeling herself sooner rather than later.
"I felt like I lost my spark for a while and I feel like I definitely got it back," she shared with E! News. "It's not 100 percent there yet but I'm in a very good place right now and I am very happy."
Vanderpump Rules airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. only on Bravo.
