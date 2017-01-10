U.S. Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles and Aly Raisman are swapping their leotards for swimsuits!

Both Biles and Raisman are set to make their Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue debut in the 2017 edition, where they will model various styles of bikinis for the famed magazine. In a preview for their forthcoming photo shoot, Biles and Raisman show off their flexibility and strength while wearing tiny bikinis.

Even though the gymnasts left their leotards at home, there's no shortage of gymnastics here. Both Biles and Raisman leap, jump and do split headstands, proving that even in the off-season they're still in a gymnast state of mind.