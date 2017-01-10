James Macari/Sports Illustrated
James Macari/Sports Illustrated
U.S. Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles and Aly Raisman are swapping their leotards for swimsuits!
Both Biles and Raisman are set to make their Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue debut in the 2017 edition, where they will model various styles of bikinis for the famed magazine. In a preview for their forthcoming photo shoot, Biles and Raisman show off their flexibility and strength while wearing tiny bikinis.
Even though the gymnasts left their leotards at home, there's no shortage of gymnastics here. Both Biles and Raisman leap, jump and do split headstands, proving that even in the off-season they're still in a gymnast state of mind.
James Macari/Sports Illustrated
In addition to making their magazine debut, both Olympians will be participating in the inaugural Vibes festival in Houston, a two-day event hosted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit that will feature music, food and culture.
The first-time festival will feature live performances Diplo and Grammy Award-winning artist Miguel; a food festival curated by Houston's James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Sheppard; special appearances by the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit class of 2017 models and more. Both Biles and Raisman are part of the class of 2017.