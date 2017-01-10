We knew this was coming.

Fresh on the heels of several Golden Globes gaffes mistaking the nominated Hidden Figures for Hidden Fences, funnyman Stephen Colbert monopolized on the made-up title by cutting a trailer of the imaginary movie.

"This summer, see the movie white people at the Golden Globes were talking," the trailer quips at the start.

In accordance with the title, Colbert combined scenes from both films and meshed them together for a plot featuring a fence in outer space.

"They're going to be asking us questions about our work. I think that's pretty reasonable giving that we're talking a fence and shooting it into space and that's never been done before," star Kevin Costner says in a recut scene.

"Based on a true story of people who think all movies about black people are the same movie," the narrator describes. "If movies starring black people confuse you, then this is the film you've got to see."