2017 BAFTA Awards: La La Land Leads With 11 Nominations

Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Dale Robinette

If the 2017 Golden Globes didn't make it clear, La La Land is the one to beat.

Preacher's Dominic Cooper and Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner announced the nominations for the 2017 BAFTA Awards in London Tuesday. La La Land leads with 11 nominations, including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Film. Arrival and Nocturnal Animals comes in close behind with nine nominations each, followed by Manchester by the Sea with six.

The awards ceremony will take place on Feb. 12 at Royal Albert Hall.

Stephen Fry is set to host the annual event for the 12th time.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

Florence Foster Jenkins, Meryl Streep, Hugh Grant

Paramount

Best Film

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best British Film in 2017

American Honey

Denial

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

I, Daniel Blake

Notes on Blindness

Under the Shadow

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Ken Loach, I, Daniel Blake

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Photos

Meryl Streep: Movie Star

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Merrick Morton/Focus Features

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Jake Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Best Actress

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Arrival, Amy Adams

Jan Thijs/Paramount Pictures

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Film Not in the English Language

Dheepan

Julieta

Mustang

Son of Saul

Toni Erdmann

Best Documentary

13th

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years

The Eagle Huntress

Notes on Blindness

Weiner

Zootopia

Disney

Best Animated Film

Finding Dory

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

Zootopia

Best Cinematography

Greig Fraser, Lion

Seamus McGarvey, Nocturnal Animals

Giles Nuttgens, Hell or High Water

Linus Sandgren, La La Land

Bradford Young, Arrival

Best Original Screenplay

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Paul Laverty, I, Daniel Blake

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Best Adapted Screenplay

Luke Davies, Lion

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Eric Heisserer, Arrival

Theodore Melfi an Allison Schroeder, Hidden Figures

Robert Schenkkan and Andrew Knight, Hacksaw Ridge

Read

How Zootopia Became a $1 Billion Blockbuster

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

Best Editing

Tom Cross, La La Land

John Gilbert, Hacksaw Ridge

Jennifer Lame, Manchester by the Sea

Joan Sobel, Nocturnal Animals

Joe Walker, Arrival

Best Production Design

John Bush and Charles Wood, Doctor Strange

Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Jess Gonchor and Nancy Haigh, Hail, Caesar!

Sandy Reynolds-Wasco and David Wasco, La La Land

Shane Valentino and Meg Everist, Nocturnal Animals

Best Costume Design

Colleen Atwood, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Consolata Boyle, Florence Foster Jenkins

Madeline Fontaine, Jackie

Joanna Johnston, Allied

Mary Zophres, La La Land

Best Makeup and Hair

J. Roy Helland and Daniel Phillips, Florence Foster Jenkins

Donald Mowat and Yolanda Toussieng, Nocturnal Animals

Nominees TBD, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Shane Thomas, Hacksaw Ridge

Jeremy Woodhead, Doctor Strange

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Claire Folger, Courtesy of Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions

Best Sound

Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Sylvain Bellemare, Arrival

Mike Prestwood Smith, Dror Mohar, Wylie Stateman and David Wyman, Deepwater Horizon

Niv Adiri, Glenn Freemantle, Simon Hayes, Andy Nelson and Ian Tapp, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O'Connell and Andy Wright, Hacksaw Ridge

Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A. Morrow and Andy Nelson, La La Land

Best Special Visual Effects

Richard Bluff, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould and Jonathan Fawkner, Doctor Strange

Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, Christian Manz and David Watkins, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Neil Corbould, Hal Hickel, Mohen Leo, John Knoll and Nigel Sumner, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones and Adam Valdez, The Jungle Book

Louis Morin, Arrival

Best British Short Animation

The Alan Dimension

A Love Story

Tough

Best British Short Film

Consumed

Home

Mouth of Hell

The Party

Standby

The EE Rising Star Award

Laia Costa

Tom Holland

Ruth Negga

Lucas Hedges

Anya Taylor-Joy

Best Original Music

Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Jóhann Jóhannsson, Arrival

Abel Korzeniowski, Nocturnal Animals

Mica Levi, Jackie

Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka, Lion

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer in 2017

The Girl With All the Gifts, Mike Carey (writer) and Camille Gatin (producer)

The Hard Stop, George Amponsah (writer/director/producer) and Dionne Walker (writer/producer)

Notes on Blindness, Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director) and Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)

The Pass, John Donnelly (writer) and Ben A. Williams (director)

Under the Shadow, Babak Anvari (writer/director), and Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill and Lucan Toh (producers)

