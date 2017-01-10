2017 BAFTA Awards: La La Land Leads With 11 Nominations

If the 2017 Golden Globes didn't make it clear, La La Land is the one to beat.

Preacher's Dominic Cooper and Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner announced the nominations for the 2017 BAFTA Awards in London Tuesday. La La Land leads with 11 nominations, including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Film. Arrival and Nocturnal Animals comes in close behind with nine nominations each, followed by Manchester by the Sea with six.

The awards ceremony will take place on Feb. 12 at Royal Albert Hall.

Stephen Fry is set to host the annual event for the 12th time.

Here is the complete list of nominees: