The Ultimate Kardashian Guide to Calabasas

Getty Images/E! Illustration
Getty Images/E! Illustration
If you've been spending any time keeping up with the Kardashians, you know by now that the entire family has helped put the city of Calabasas on the map.
But what you may not be fully looped in on are all of the haunts that Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Kim Kardashian frequent when they're not busy traipsing the globe or Snapchatting from their nights out on the town.
Let's take a look at the places that the Kardashian family go to on the regular and give you an all-access pass to the city that the world-famous E! reality stars call home.
For a Sushi Date: Looking for a relatively quick dinner out on the town and only have your babysitter (aka Kylie) for a few hours? Go no further than the Commons shopping center and stop by the Sugar sushi counter. No, you don't need to have crab out in Malibu at Nobu to get yourself some seriously good sushi just a few minutes' drive away. You'll thank us later.
RAAK/AKM-GSI
For a Deli Brunch: Need a good corned beef on rye fixin'? Kourtney and Scott like to take their family to none other than Lovi's, the local deli that's so close to their homes they could practically walk. Whether it's a Sunday brunch with more family members or just a quick bite to eat as the five of them, this spot is on regular rotation in the Kardashian home.
For a Fourth Meal: Stars, they're just like us. Sometimes they're craving a gordita in the privacy of their own Mercedes G-Wagon, we get it. That's why you may spot Kim and Kanye West driving through the nearby Taco Bell for a bean and cheese burrito. Heck, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have even popped in for a meal on-the-go as well.
IXOLA/AKM-GSI
For a Cup of Sugar: Need some groceries? Sure, everyone does. But when you're a Calabasas local living on a Kardashian budget not just any market will do. Hop on over to the Erewhon, an organic grocer where Kourtney gets everything from her turmeric golden milk to her blue algae supplements. Looking for something a bit, um, more commonplace? Try your luck at the Ralph's back over at the Commons where you may run into Khloe grabbing paper goods in bulk.
For a Household Item: Wanna know exactly where Kylie went to replace all of her stainless steel pots and pans for copper ones? Williams-Sonoma. OK, yeah, you can go to your local store and pick up a cookie cutter all the same, but the store located just down the street from the Kardashian and Jenner homes is the store to be at. Not only did Kourtney help Scott Disick furnish his kitchen there, but it's one of Kris Jenner's serious go-to stops for all things house and home. Need a ladle? Maybe a marble cheese board? Look no further, W.S. will have you hooked up and cookin' up a feast like Kylie in no time.
IXOLA/AKM-GSI
For a Sweet Tooth: What's a Kardashian summer without a trip to the nearby Menchie's for some frozen yogurt, amirite? The ladies have all been spotted grabbing items to-go with their younger family members in tow. In fact, Mason and Penelope Disick and their cousin North West have been spotted here on so many occasions it's hard to keep count.
For an Honorable Mention: You know how those Kardashians are always eating huge salads in nearly every scene of their hit show? Those healthy lunches are from a place called Health Nut, and while the store isn't technically located in Calabasas, it's so close we'll give it an honorable mention. Back in 2015, Kim even tweeted to a fan asking about the salads, writing, "Everyone asks where our salads & yellow drinks are from—it's a place in Calabasas called Health Nut." Not quite, Kim, but we'll let it slide. She added that they all get the "Chef salad w/ mango iced tea."
So there you have it! A full day's worth of food and fun to explore the town where the Kardashians hang!