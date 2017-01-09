Hey girl. Ryan Gosling isn't one to name drop.

The La La Land star dedicated his acceptance speech at last night's Golden Globe Awards to longtime partner and mother of his two children, Eva Mendes, without actually referring to her by name.

"I would like to try to thank one person properly and say while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," Gosling said onstage.

"If she hadn't have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart, thank you," he added, speaking straight into the camera as Eva did not attend the ceremony.

So let's get this straight: Person, my lady, her, she, and sweetheart... but no Eva. By all means a decidedly simpler way to address the love of his life, no?