Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom was the only person nominated from her The CW series, but she found a way to bring her whole cast with her to the 2017 Golden Globes: On her nails.

Bloom revealed to E! News' Carissa Culiner at the HBO Golden Globes party that she spent three hours getting each cast member's face painted on her nails—that's dedication.

"A leading lady is nothing without her fellow actors, so I found a way to bring the entire cast with me to the Golden Globes tonight," Bloom posted on Instagram.