Although Chris Hemsworth wasn't nominated at the 2017 Golden Globes, he may have won the award for "Most Adorable Cheer Squad."

The Thor: Ragnarok star presented the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film alongside Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot. As millions watched from home, his three children cheered on their heroic dad as he hit the stage. Elsa Pataky's half brother captured the sweet moment, which the actress shared with fans on Instagram.

Hemsworth's daughter, India Rose, 4, and twin sons Tristian and Sasha, 2 watched from home with an adorable Thor action figure by their side.