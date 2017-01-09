Atlanta star Donald Glover had a lot to celebrate Sunday night at the 2017 Golden Globes

E!'s Ross Mathews was backstage during the annual awards show to catch Glover's reaction.

Glover was completely surprised by his double victory, saying, "I was just trying to figure out what kind of whiskey I was going to drink tonight. I was like, 'You know, we'll lose and it'll be great.'"

After scoring two Golden Globes wins, the multi-talented actor was speechless. "I'm in shock...There's no words for it. I'm truly excited and happy that I'm being recognized," Glover told E! News.

The Atlanta star started his television career as a writer for NBC's 30 Rock and later starred in the comedy Community.