Selena Gomez & Maluma Follow Each Other on Instagram--Fans Lose It!

  • By
  • &

by Diana Marti |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jaime King

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Pics

Kim Kardashian

Exclusive! Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery

Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, 2017 Golden Globe Awards, Press Room

Ryan Gosling's Backstage Confession Perfectly Sums Up Every Golden Globes Winner: "I've Had Too Much Champagne"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Selena Gomez, Maluma

Getty Images

Selena Gomez has the most followers on Instagram. Period. So, when she follows someone, it's news—especially if this someone is Maluma.  

Not only did the 24-year-old singer follow the Colombian hunk, but she also liked one of his pictures, which then led fans of both sides a bit confused and hopeful. Maluma didn't stay behind, he quickly followed Gomez and liked her post which she captioned, "Vente pa' ca," that also happens to be the title of Maluma and Ricky Martin's song. Some fans also think that she was hinting at a possible remix of the track. 

Photos

Selena Gomez's Best Looks

While one fan tweeted in Spanish, "If Selena Gomez dates Maluma I can die happy" and another simply tweeted "Maluma ft. Selena Gomez?" 

Photos

2016 Latin Grammy Awards

The fans are not clear as to why the two are following each other on social media, but they were quick to tweet about it: 

Is there something brewing behind the scenes? Stay tuned...

TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Latin , Top Stories