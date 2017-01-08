Donald Glover is having one helluva night.
Shortly after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association awarded his FX series Atlanta with the coveted Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy award at the 2017 Golden Globes, the star and creator of the hit show was lauded once again with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy.
And the magic of the evening was not lost on the visibly moved actor. After accepting his award from presenters Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore and delivering the usual thank yous to his cast and crew, as well as the suits at FX, Glover managed to deliver an unforgettable speech on a night full of them.
"Um, I grew up in a house where magic wasn't allowed, so everybody in here is magical to me. Like, every time I saw a movie or Disney movies or heard your voices or saw you, I was like, 'Oh, magic is from people. We're the ones who, kind of, in a weird way, tell a story or a lie to children so they do stuff that we never thought was possible,'" he said. "My dad used to tell me every day, 'You can do anything you want.' And I remember thinking as a kid in first grade, 'You're lying to me.' But now I do stuff, and he's like,'‘I didn't think that was possible.'"
And as if we weren't reaching for a tissue yet, he wasn't finished. "I really want to say thank you to my son, and the mother of my son, for making me believe in people again and things being possible," he continued. "So, thank you."
Glover beat out Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent), Gael Garcia Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle), Nick Nolte (Graves), and Anthony Anderson (Black-ish) for the honor.
