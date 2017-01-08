Stop the presses. Emma Watsonhas an incredible singing voice.

Not that we're surprised or anything, given that the talented starlet was cast as Belle in the live-action remake of Disney's musical Beauty and the Beast, but this is seriously impressive.

The latest trailer for the forthcoming flick premiered tonight during the 2017 Golden Globes, and brings a whole new reason to count down the few short months until its release.

In the 30-second spot, Watson sings Belle's classic "Reprise" as multiple never-before-seen scenes play out. Emma is seen approaching Beast's castle before meeting everyone's favorite talking teacup Chip for the very first time. Chip tells her in an oh-so adorable accent, "Pleased to meet you!"