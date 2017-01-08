Many of us may be counting 12 year-old Millie Bobby Brown as our inspiration in Hollywood, but who inspires her?

The Stranger Things star opened up to E!'s Giuliana Rancic on the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet about the actresses she looks up to, and it's not hard to see why she picked who she picked.

"Honestly, I think Lily Collins and Felicity Jones," Brown says. "I think they're very classy, they're elegant, they're British, and they really inspire me because they're incredible actresses."

Both are excellent and very timely choices—Collins is nominated tonight for her role in in the movie Rules Don't Apply, and Jones just starred as the badass Jyn Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.