It's time for Hollywood to bring the glitz and glamour.

The 2017 Golden Globes red carpet is officially open and the biggest stars from movies and TV are ready to show off their best looks for millions of viewers around the world.

Before any camera can flash away and capture the looks, some stars are giving fans a sneak peek on social media. Before supporting husband and nominee Ryan Reynolds at the show, Blake Lively captured her glam squad hours before showtime.

"I did not wake up like this," she joked on Instagram while showing off her must-have L'Oréal products. "Thank you @rodortega4hair @kristoferbuckle @enamelle @lorealmakeup @lorealhair."

As you likely could have guessed, the mother-of-two isn't alone in documenting her beauty routine. From Julia Louis-Dreyfus' hilarious skincare regimen to Maisie Williams' hour-long bath, it's time to see how the stars really get ready in our social media gallery below.